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Back to winter by ljmanning
Photo 368

Back to winter

But someone didn’t get the memo!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
Oh my goodness! He's certainly not dressed for it.
March 14th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lol, he is a believer!
March 14th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
What’s he pulling?
March 14th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Oh my, that looks cold!
March 14th, 2026  
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