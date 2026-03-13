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Previous
Photo 368
Back to winter
But someone didn’t get the memo!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2266
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
13th March 2026 11:31am
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snow
,
winter
,
shorts
,
urban
,
delivery
Mags
ace
Oh my goodness! He's certainly not dressed for it.
March 14th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Lol, he is a believer!
March 14th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
What’s he pulling?
March 14th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Oh my, that looks cold!
March 14th, 2026
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