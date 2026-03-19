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Previous
Photo 369
Serenely Swimming
One of last year’s cygnets cruising through a rare bit of calm space at the Tundra Swan migration sanctuary. I loved the look of the water in this light.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th March 2026 9:23am
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bird
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swan
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migration
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cygnet
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aylmer
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tundra-swan
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely silvery scene.
March 20th, 2026
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