Previous
Was it something he said? by ljmanning
Photo 370

Was it something he said?

When you have 2,000+ birds together, a fair bit of squabbling goes on.
A couple more shots from the Tundra Swan migration sanctuary.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Great capture of the squabble.
March 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact