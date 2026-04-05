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Effervescent 2 by ljmanning
Photo 371

Effervescent 2

Having a play with some miniature roses. Details in my main album. https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2026-04-05
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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