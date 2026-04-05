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Previous
Photo 371
Effervescent 2
Having a play with some miniature roses. Details in my main album.
https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2026-04-05
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Album
Etcetera
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DMC-G85
Taken
5th April 2026 3:33pm
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