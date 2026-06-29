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Song Sparrow by ljmanning
Photo 375

Song Sparrow

A young Song Sparrow demonstrating the reason for its name.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Jerzy ace
Beautiful capture. It sounds like the song is pleasing.
June 30th, 2026  
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