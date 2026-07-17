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Previous
Photo 377
Apocalypse, Day 3
No need to comment. Including this for my own documentation.
Heavy smoke continues to obscure the skyline and the sky, for the third day in a row.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th July 2026 9:07am
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buildings
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smoke
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skyline
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wildfires
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haze
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