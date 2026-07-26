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Prairie Coneflower by ljmanning
Photo 379

Prairie Coneflower

With a colour-coordinated photobomber. I think it might be a recently-emerged tree hopper? Not sure.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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