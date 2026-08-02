Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 380
Stained Glass Windows
A small sample of the stunning stained glass that is found throughout the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph. All of the windows were constructed in Germany and shipped to Canada.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2420
photos
165
followers
92
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Latest from all albums
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
380
2040
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd August 2026 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
glass
,
windows
,
stained-glass
,
basilica
,
church-of-our-lady
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
August 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
August 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close