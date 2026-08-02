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Stained Glass Windows by ljmanning
Photo 380

Stained Glass Windows

A small sample of the stunning stained glass that is found throughout the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph. All of the windows were constructed in Germany and shipped to Canada.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
August 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Very beautiful!
August 3rd, 2026  
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