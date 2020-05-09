Previous
6/365 - Coffee by lkr333
6 / 365

6/365 - Coffee

Cannot beat the smell of fresh coffee in the morning.

Set this up earlier this morning, there is a different version on Instagram - KRobin333
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
27, Derbyshire, UK. If you would like to follow my Instagram, then you can find me at KRobin333.
