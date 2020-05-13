Previous
Next
10/365 - Gatekeeper? by lkr333
10 / 365

10/365 - Gatekeeper?

Reminds me of a guard house / gatekeeper. It perhaps was many years ago.
I loved how the light from the inside is visible, presenting a warm cosy feel.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
27, Derbyshire, UK. If you would like to follow my Instagram, then you can find me at KRobin333.
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise