11 / 365
11/365 - Lockdown Highstreet
Went for a walk through Derby City Centre this evening, so strange seeing it all quiet and hardly anybody about.
I have stumbled down this street many a times after a few beverages
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Lewis Robinson
@lkr333
27, Derbyshire, UK. If you would like to follow my Instagram, then you can find me at KRobin333.
11
photos
10
followers
6
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
2
365
NIKON D3500
14th May 2020 8:10pm
street
photography
walk
urban
lockdown
urbanphotography
365 Project
