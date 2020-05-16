Previous
13/365 - Path to? by lkr333
13 / 365

13/365 - Path to?

Enjoyed a beautiful walk around Ockbrook & Spondon in Derbyshire this morning.
This photo was one of a few I really liked.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
27, Derbyshire, UK. If you would like to follow my Instagram, then you can find me at KRobin333.
