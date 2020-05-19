Previous
16/365 - Getting lost in the countryside. by lkr333
16 / 365

16/365 - Getting lost in the countryside.

Went for a walk and pretty much got lost as we went off our usual route.
Now time for a beer & a BBQ back in the garden !
19th May 2020

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
27, Derbyshire, UK. If you would like to follow my Instagram, then you can find me at KRobin333.
4% complete

