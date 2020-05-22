Previous
19/365 - Swap Libary by lkr333
19 / 365

19/365 - Swap Libary

Stumbled across this little book swap telephone box in the village near us.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
27, Derbyshire, UK. If you would like to follow my Instagram, then you can find me at KRobin333.
Graeme ace
What a brilliant idea. Well spotted.
May 23rd, 2020  
Sue ace
Makes a great shot
May 23rd, 2020  
