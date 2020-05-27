Previous
24/365 - River Reflections

River Derwent. Nice apartments to left, office buildings I believe to the right behind the trees and the centre building in the shot, is the hotel!
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
27, Derbyshire, UK. If you would like to follow my Instagram, then you can find me at KRobin333.
6% complete

