26/365 - Walking through Elvaston Castle by lkr333
26 / 365

26/365 - Walking through Elvaston Castle

Another walk through a local park/castle. Great time to take photos when it's quiet and can capture this walkthrough without anybody walking into shot, though a character walking through would probably look pretty cool.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
27, Derbyshire, UK. If you would like to follow my Instagram, then you can find me at KRobin333.
