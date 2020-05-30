Previous
27/365 - Looking up by lkr333
27 / 365

27/365 - Looking up

I loved the look of this tree as I was about to leave the park. So did a quick snapshot and I do like how it's come out, with the texture. Sometimes looking all over the place, up down & around pays off
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020). I always thought I...
