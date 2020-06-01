Previous
29/365 - Derby Council Building by lkr333
29 / 365

29/365 - Derby Council Building

Shot on a walk through town. This building certainly stands out compared to the others nearby.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020). I always thought I...
7% complete

Sue ace
Love the angle and composition. An impressive shot
June 2nd, 2020  
