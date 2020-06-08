Previous
36/365 - We're cooking nicely by lkr333
36 / 365

36/365 - We're cooking nicely

Wife & I are expecting are first child in October. Snapped this impromptu as we were taking a quick rest on a walk.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020). I always thought I...
Lesley ace
Congratulations. What a lovely memory this photo will be for you.
June 8th, 2020  
