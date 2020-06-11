Previous
39/365 - Empty Path by lkr333
39 / 365

39/365 - Empty Path

Been a dull week weather wise but it stayed dry longer enough to have a walk through Markeaton Park.
11th June 2020

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020). I always thought I...
