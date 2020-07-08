Previous
Been a bit quiet on here for the past week or so and I have a whole week of photos to backdate but life has been pretty chaos at the moment.
I know it's meant to be a photo a day but im back on it!

We're back with a shot through Elvaston Castle woods. A lovely place to unwind and walk the dog!
Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020).
