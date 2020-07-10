Previous
57/365 - Peppers first time in front of the camera! by lkr333
58 / 365

57/365 - Peppers first time in front of the camera!

Meet Pepper. My in-laws new border collie puppy.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020). I always thought I...
Kathy A ace
He is so cute and such interesting colouring
July 11th, 2020  
