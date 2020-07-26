Previous
68/365 - Duffield, Derbyshire by lkr333
68 / 365

68/365 - Duffield, Derbyshire

The view from my sister's garden. Beautiful
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020). I always thought I...
