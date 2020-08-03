Sign up
76/365 - A Sunny interval kind of day
Sat waiting in the car so I thought I'll have a play around with a photo & lightroom.
Warm day today but plenty cloud cover with the sun squeezing through at times.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Lewis Robinson
@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020).
Tags
sky
reflection
car
clouds
