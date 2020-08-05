Previous
78/365 - Water under the bridge by lkr333
78/365 - Water under the bridge

Waited patiently for the little bridge / walkover being free of people crossing.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020).
