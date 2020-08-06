Previous
79/365 - Family Walk by lkr333
79 / 365

79/365 - Family Walk

Nice candid shot I got of the family walking while we were walking the dogs through the woods
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Lewis Robinson

@lkr333
Hi, I'm Lewis, I'm 27 and from Derbyshire in the UK. I started my photography journey in January this year (2020). I always thought I...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice shot, nice scene, lovely colours
August 8th, 2020  
