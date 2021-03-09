Previous
Our Beautiful New Birdfeeder by llcultjam
Our Beautiful New Birdfeeder

Purchased pepper flavored food because squirrels will avoid it.
Apparently not the ones in my ‘hood. They lounge on the limb, enjoying every last morsel.
Binches! They mock me
9th March 2021

Lisa Beidges

@llcultjam
