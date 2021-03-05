Previous
Photographer in the mist. by lledyob
Photographer in the mist.

I took this picture of myself reflected in our steamy bathroom mirror.. Wondering how I could do it without the camera showing.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

leonard boydell

@lledyob
