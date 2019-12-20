Previous
Still life with paint roller by lmsa
295 / 365

Still life with paint roller

Think this will be the last paint project before Christmas :). Painted the hallway today. Somehow the sound of a paint roller together with the paint smell is oddly soothing to me, similar to the sound and smell of ironing with a steam iron.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Louise

@lmsa
80% complete

Sylvia du Toit
Well done. You should make a poster and hang it on that wall.
December 20th, 2019  
