295 / 365
Still life with paint roller
Think this will be the last paint project before Christmas :). Painted the hallway today. Somehow the sound of a paint roller together with the paint smell is oddly soothing to me, similar to the sound and smell of ironing with a steam iron.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
295
Tags
paint
housework
renovation
Sylvia du Toit
Well done. You should make a poster and hang it on that wall.
December 20th, 2019
