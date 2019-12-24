Previous
Berry nice by lmsa
299 / 365

Berry nice

Dessert at our family gathering on Christmas Eve. Apart from looking pretty, it was delicious too :).
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
81% complete

haskar ace
Looks yummy! Great pov and colours.
December 25th, 2019  
