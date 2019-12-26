Previous
Moving along by lmsa
Moving along

A peaceful trip to the gym, stopping at one or two shops, as there were not many people around.
26th December 2019

Louise

I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
