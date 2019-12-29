Previous
Next
A moment of reflection by lmsa
304 / 365

A moment of reflection

Before I add the oil to fry the sausages :).
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise