Ringing in the new year by lmsa
Ringing in the new year

Need to start doing some work in the new year, think I'll wait till Monday ;).
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Sylvia du Toit
Cool
January 3rd, 2020  
Joshua Post
I like it. Simple, yet interesting.
January 3rd, 2020  
