309 / 365
Ringing in the new year
Need to start doing some work in the new year, think I'll wait till Monday ;).
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Tags
book
b&w
paper
closeup
Sylvia du Toit
Cool
January 3rd, 2020
Joshua Post
I like it. Simple, yet interesting.
January 3rd, 2020
