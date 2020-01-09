Sign up
Zinging the night away
We have lots of mosquitoes in summer. Recently bought this 'mosquito zapper', but the mosquitoes still prefer us ;).
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Tags
closeup
,
mosquitoes
,
zapper
