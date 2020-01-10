Sign up
Molten
Reflection in the watersplashes on our swimming pool cover. It was a hot day, high temperatures predicted for the coming week as well.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
reflection
cover
swimming
