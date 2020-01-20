Previous
Next
Pick a foot by lmsa
326 / 365

Pick a foot

Used the sewing machine today to do some mending. As usually happens with these machines, I always use the same foot, the same needle, and only venture between the straight and zigzag pattern. But it works for me :).
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise