Pick a foot
Used the sewing machine today to do some mending. As usually happens with these machines, I always use the same foot, the same needle, and only venture between the straight and zigzag pattern. But it works for me :).
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Tags
b&w
,
machine
,
sewing
