Splash Ready by lmsa
343 / 365

Splash Ready

For whenever the winter rains comes... Still some months off, not sure who will buy this now, but at least no other winter clothes in the shops - yet!
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
View this month »

Photo Details

