343 / 365
Splash Ready
For whenever the winter rains comes... Still some months off, not sure who will buy this now, but at least no other winter clothes in the shops - yet!
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Photo Details
0
0
365
365
iPhone 5s
iPhone 5s
Taken
6th February 2020 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shopping
,
boots
,
wellies
