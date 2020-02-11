Sign up
Trying to keep my cool
A scorching day, and could not use the fan because of a power cut. Fortunately we are now empowered again :).
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
1
365
Canon PowerShot G15
11th February 2020 3:40pm
Tags
fan
,
closeup
,
heat
