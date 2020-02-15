Previous
Held captive... by lmsa
352 / 365

Held captive...

...by the washing! Had a moment's respite by taking a shot of the sun shining through the laundry basket ;).
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
96% complete

