Previous
Next
Work horse by lmsa
358 / 365

Work horse

Since the start of our water restrictions a couple of years ago, I've used this watering can constantly to keep the garden going, first with grey water, and now tank water.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise