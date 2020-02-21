Sign up
358 / 365
Work horse
Since the start of our water restrictions a couple of years ago, I've used this watering can constantly to keep the garden going, first with grey water, and now tank water.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
3
365
Canon PowerShot G15
21st February 2020 5:58pm
water
garden
