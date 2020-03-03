Sign up
Pail blue (4)
Still have rainwater in our tanks, but some rain would be welcome!
3rd March 2020
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Tags
blue
water
closeup
bucket
