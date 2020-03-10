Previous
V is for Virus by lmsa
Photo 376

V is for Virus

Had to cancel our overseas trip at the last minute (we would have left this coming Saturday) as my husband's conference was cancelled. Some other time...
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
103% complete

