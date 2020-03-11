Sign up
Photo 377
Stored Sunlight
Regular powercuts this week, just over 2 hours at a time, and our area's schedule is currently for 3 times a day. Our solar lanterns do come in handy at night (I just need to remember to load them during the day!).
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
0
0
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Tags
sunlight
,
power
,
lantern
