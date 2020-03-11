Previous
Stored Sunlight by lmsa
Photo 377

Stored Sunlight

Regular powercuts this week, just over 2 hours at a time, and our area's schedule is currently for 3 times a day. Our solar lanterns do come in handy at night (I just need to remember to load them during the day!).
Louise

