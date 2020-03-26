Previous
Soup Lockdown by lmsa
Photo 392

Soup Lockdown

Rinsing the soup mix. Decided soup is a good way to start our lockdown which kicks in at midnight.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
