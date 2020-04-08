Previous
Next
Pretty patterns by lmsa
Photo 405

Pretty patterns

Discovered these pretty patterns when chopping up baby marrows.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
I agree - they are lovely to look at and lovely to eat. Sometimes I put them raw into salad if I’ve no cucumber.
April 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise