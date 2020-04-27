Previous
Hi there by lmsa
Photo 424

Hi there

After boiling water in the kettle this morning, I saw these symmetrical water drops on the handle. Not sure how they came to be there, but I liked the smiling face I saw, and took it as a friendly greeting for the morning ;).
Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
