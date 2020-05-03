Previous
Wavy halves by lmsa
Wavy halves

Had some rain during the night. Never before took a half-and-half shot, but this one presented itself during my morning walk.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
