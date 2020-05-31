Previous
Frozen Folds by lmsa
Frozen Folds

Took out some frozen kebabs from the freezer this morning. After a while the packet had this thin ice layer on it. A lovely autumn day here, so we will be having a barbeque later on.
31st May 2020

Louise

