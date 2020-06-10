Sign up
Photo 468
Crossings
When in London a couple of years ago, we of course had to go to King's Cross station to see platform 9 3/4 :). It has an impressive roof structure.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Louise
@lmsa
Tags
london
,
roof
,
station
Lesley
ace
Oh superb. fav
June 10th, 2020
KWind
ace
Wow... very cool lines!
June 10th, 2020
