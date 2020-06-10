Previous
Crossings by lmsa
Photo 468

Crossings

When in London a couple of years ago, we of course had to go to King's Cross station to see platform 9 3/4 :). It has an impressive roof structure.
Louise

@lmsa
Lesley ace
Oh superb. fav
June 10th, 2020  
KWind ace
Wow... very cool lines!
June 10th, 2020  
