Tuesday morning walk by lmsa
Tuesday morning walk

First time we did this trail, although it is actually quite near to where we live. It was beautiful with all the proteas flowering :).
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
Lesley ace
Gorgeous crags, softened by the flowers. Where are you?
July 21st, 2020  
